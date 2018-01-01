Interactive Investor
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:SUNL) Share Price

SUNL

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A

North American company

Financial Services

Credit Services

Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. It partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Its technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners.

NYSE:SUNL

US86738J1060

USD

