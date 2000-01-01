Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (SEHK:435)
Company Info - 435
- Market CapHKD8.249bn
- SymbolSEHK:435
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINHK0435036626
Company Profile
Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust invests in office and retail properties across Hong Kong. Its properties are primarily located in core business areas with major office properties include Sunlight Tower, Bonham Trade Centre, and Righteous Centre.