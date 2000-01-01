Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services in certain markets in the United States. The company operates its business through segments namely Healthcare Services segment and Pharmacy segment. The Healthcare Services segment includes subsidiaries which own and operate nearly 80-licensed-bed, acute care hospital, which includes more than 15-bed geriatric psychology unit, and over 60-bed nursing home; own medical buildings, which are leased to unaffiliated healthcare providers, and adjacent vacant land; and provides information technology to outside customers. The Pharmacy segment is composed of retail pharmacy products and services which are conducted in rural markets; institutional pharmacy services; pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment.