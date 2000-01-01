Sunmoon Food Co Ltd (SGX:AAJ)

APAC company
Market Info - AAJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAJ

  • Market CapSGD39.690m
  • SymbolSGX:AAJ
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1AA2000004

Company Profile

Sunmoon Food Co Ltd is the distributor and marketer of branded fresh fruits, vegetables, and consumer products. The company operates through two divisions which include Agricultural products division and Fruits division.

Latest AAJ news

