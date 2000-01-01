Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2382)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2382

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2382

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2382
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8586D1097

Company Profile

Sunny Optical is China’s biggest handset camera modules maker and the world’s second-largest mobile camera lenses manufacturer. Assembly of mobile camera modules accounts for 76% of revenue and 35% of gross profit. Higher-margin optical lenses, including lenses used for smartphone, vehicle, CCTV cameras, and augmented/virtual reality, make up 23% of sales and 64% of gross profit. Sunny is a key beneficiary of the secular growth of mobile and vehicle cameras demand, as smartphone manufacturers focus on differentiated camera features and as advanced driver-assistance systems witness rising adoption among automakers. The firm also manufactures optical instruments, such as high-end microscopes and optical measuring instruments.Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd designs, researches, develops, manufactures and sells optical, optical-related products and scientific instruments. Its products include optical components, optoelectronic products, and optical instruments.

Latest 2382 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .