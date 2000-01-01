Company Profile

Sunny Optical is China's biggest handset camera modules maker and the world's second-largest mobile camera lenses manufacturer. Assembly of mobile camera modules accounts for 76% of revenue and 35% of gross profit. Higher-margin optical lenses, including lenses used for smartphone, vehicle, CCTV cameras, and augmented/virtual reality, make up 23% of sales and 64% of gross profit. Sunny is a key beneficiary of the secular growth of mobile and vehicle cameras demand, as smartphone manufacturers focus on differentiated camera features and as advanced driver-assistance systems witness rising adoption among automakers. The firm also manufactures optical instruments, such as high-end microscopes and optical measuring instruments.