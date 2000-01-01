Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd (SEHK:2382)

APAC company
Market Info - 2382

Company Info - 2382

  • Market CapHKD158.275bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2382
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8586D1097

Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd designs, researches, develops, manufactures and sells optical, optical-related products and scientific instruments. Its products include optical components, optoelectronic products, and optical instruments.

Latest 2382 news

