Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd (SEHK:2382)
Company Info - 2382
- Market CapHKD158.275bn
- SymbolSEHK:2382
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- ISINKYG8586D1097
Company Profile
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd designs, researches, develops, manufactures and sells optical, optical-related products and scientific instruments. Its products include optical components, optoelectronic products, and optical instruments.