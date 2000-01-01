Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

North American company
Company Info - SUN

  • Market Cap$2.578bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SUN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86765K1097

Company Profile

Sunoco LP is a wholesale and retail fuel distributor in the United States also manufactures the official fuel for NASCAR. It distributes fuel through an extensive line of distributes across the United States.

Latest SUN news

