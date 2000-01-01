Company Profile

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. It operates through three segments. Global Ingredients includes the sourcing and sale of organic and non-GMO ingredients, including fruits, oils, and the processing of value-added ingredients including cocoa liquor. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages include individually quick frozen(IQF) fruit for retail(including strawberries, mango), IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice (including purees, fruit cups, and smoothies), and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the Global Ingredients segment.SunOpta Inc is engaged in sourcing, processing and packaging of natural, organic and specialty food products. The company also produces, distributes and recycles industrial minerals, silica-free abrasives and speciality sands.