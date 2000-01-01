Sunora Foods Inc (TSX:SNF)

North American company
Market Info - SNF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNF

  • Market CapCAD4.660m
  • SymbolTSX:SNF
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86765J1021

Company Profile

Sunora Foods Inc is a Canada based food oil entity trading and supplying canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil, olive oil and speciality oils to markets located in Canada, the United States and Internationally.

Latest SNF news

