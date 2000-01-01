Sunplus Technology Co Ltd GDR (LSE:SUPD)

UK company
Market Info - SUPD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SUPD

  • Market Cap$259.230m
  • SymbolLSE:SUPD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86764M4033

Company Profile

Sunplus Technology Co Ltd researches, develops, designs, tests and sells consumer integrated circuits. Its technologies are used to develop products including liquid crystal display, microcontroller, multimedia, voice/music, amongst others.

