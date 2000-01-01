Company Profile

Sunpower Group Ltd is a provider for energy conservation, waste-to-energy and renewable energy projects which specialises in the designing, Research and Development and manufacture of energy conservation products in China. The business segments are Manufacturing & services, and Green investments. Manufacturing & services segment includes heat exchangers and pressure vessels, heat pipes and heat pipe exchangers, pipeline energy saving products and related environmental protection products. The Green investments segment focus on the investment, development and operation of centralized heat, steam and electricity generation plants. It serves its customer globally and derives most of its revenue comes from China.