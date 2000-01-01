Company Profile

Sunrise Communications Group AG is a triple-play telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of mobile, voice, broadband, and pay-TV services. The majority of revenue is derived from mobile. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Business, and Wholesale. Revenue within the Residential segment stems from providing telecommunications services to residential end customers. The Business segment offers the same services except the end customer are small to medium enterprises and large corporate clients. The Wholesale segment covers services that are marketed toward national and international telecom providers as well as mobile virtual network operators. The company is an owner of the telecommunications infrastructure and generates revenue in Switzerland.