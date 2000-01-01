Company Profile

Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing metals recovery and industrial water treatment solutions through its proprietary Clean-iX continuous ion exchange technology. It focuses on metals that are highly geared to disruptive changes in technologies and markets, particularly in global energy and transport.Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd is engaged in purification and recycling of waste water. The company also aims to provide cost effective extraction techniques for a range of resources, including base metals, precious metals and radioactive elements.