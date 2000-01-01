Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc (TSX:SAI.H)
Company Info - SAI.H
- Market CapCAD0.360m
- SymbolTSX:SAI.H
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINCA8677771047
Company Profile
Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc operates in the animal feed industry. The company is engaged in the research, development, production and sales of bio-feed, microbial feed additives and related products.