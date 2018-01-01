Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) Share Price

Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, it is engaged in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The company is focusing on the development of the licensed Adva-27a anticancer drug, a small molecule that has been shown to be exceptionally effective at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells (Panc-1), Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells (H69AR), Breast Cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR) and Uterine Sarcoma cells (MES-SA/Dx5).Sunshine Biopharma Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the treatment of various forms of cancer.