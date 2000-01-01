Sunshine Oilsands Ltd (SEHK:2012)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2012
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2012
- Market CapHKD345.900m
- SymbolSEHK:2012
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA8678421063
Company Profile
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd is engaged in the evaluation and the development of oil properties for the future production of bitumen in the Athabasca oilsands region in Alberta, Canada.