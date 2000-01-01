Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM)
Company Info - STM
- Market CapAUD23.530m
- SymbolASX:STM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000STM0
Sunstone Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company with high quality gold and copper assets in Ecuador, Finland and Sweden. Its assets include Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project, Viscaria Copper Project, and Southern Finland Gold Project.