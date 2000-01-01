Suntar Eco-City Ltd (SGX:BKZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BKZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BKZ
- Market CapSGD18.830m
- SymbolSGX:BKZ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINSG1CC1000007
Company Profile
Suntar Eco-City Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Property Development segment.