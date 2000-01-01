Suntar Eco-City Ltd (SGX:BKZ)

APAC company
  • Market CapSGD18.830m
  • SymbolSGX:BKZ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CC1000007

Suntar Eco-City Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products and Property Development segment.

