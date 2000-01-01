Company Profile

Suntec REIT is a commercial REIT that focuses on offices and, to a lesser extent, retail properties. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of Suntec City, which includes one of the largest convention centers and retail malls in Singapore, along with stakes in One Raffles Quay, MBFC Properties, and the development at 9 Penang Road. In Australia, it owns an office tower in Sydney and one in Adelaide; a 50% stake in Southgate (effective at the end of May 2018), a mixed office and retail complex in Melbourne; a 50% stake in Olderfleet, a prime office development in Melbourne; and an office building being developed in Sydney.