SunVic Chemical Holdings Ltd (SGX:A7S)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - A7S

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - A7S

  • Market CapSGD11.700m
  • SymbolSGX:A7S
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1U49933948

Company Profile

SunVic Chemical Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of chemical products. Its products include Acrylic acid, Acrylate esters and Iminodiacetic acid.

Latest A7S news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .