Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd (SEHK:188)
- Market CapHKD350.720m
- SymbolSEHK:188
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINBMG8587P1014
Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd is a financial services provider in Hong Kong. The company's segments include Proprietary investment, Property investment, Brokerage, Corporate finance and capital markets, Asset Management, and Others.