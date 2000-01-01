Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd (SEHK:188)

APAC company
Company Info - 188

  • Market CapHKD350.720m
  • SymbolSEHK:188
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8587P1014

Company Profile

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd is a financial services provider in Hong Kong. The company's segments include Proprietary investment, Property investment, Brokerage, Corporate finance and capital markets, Asset Management, and Others.

