Sunway International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:58)

APAC company
Market Info - 58

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 58

  • Market CapHKD59.910m
  • SymbolSEHK:58
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG858331124

Company Profile

Sunway International Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of pre-stressed steel bars, pre-stressed high strength concrete piles, ready-mixed concrete, sand-lime bricks, aerated concrete products and eco-permeable concrete products.

