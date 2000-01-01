Company Profile

Super Retail operates in Australia and New Zealand selling auto parts, sporting goods, and camping, fishing, and boating equipment. The group generates revenue of about AUD 2.5 billion. There are generally two to four larger players in each category in which the firm operates, with Super Retail the market leader in all three categories. The firm has been corporately active historically, adding to the sporting goods category in fiscal 2012 and acquiring Macpac of New Zealand in 2018.Super Retail Group Ltd is engaged in retailing of auto parts and accessories, tools and equipment. The company is also engaged in retailing of boating, camping, outdoor equipment, fishing equipment and apparel.