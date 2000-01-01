Super Strong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8262)

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapHKD224.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8262
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8587W1069

Super Strong Holdings Ltd is mainly engaged in construction works for residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings which also includes renovation, fitting out, alteration and addition works and specialized building works.

