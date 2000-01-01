Superactive Group Co Ltd (SEHK:176)
- Market CapHKD483.750m
- SymbolSEHK:176
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- ISINBMG8587Y1021
Superactive Group Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with the subsidiaries, the company is involved in design and distribution of consumer electronic products, provision of nursery education service and money lending.