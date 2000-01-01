Superb Summit International Group Ltd (SEHK:1228)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1228
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1228
- Market CapHKD11.958bn
- SymbolSEHK:1228
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINKYG8587E1061
Company Profile
Superb Summit International Group Ltd specializes in exploitation and management of timber resources and involved in research and development, processing, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales of a wide range of timber products.