Superb Summit International Group Ltd (SEHK:1228)

APAC company
Market Info - 1228

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1228

  • Market CapHKD11.958bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1228
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8587E1061

Company Profile

Superb Summit International Group Ltd specializes in exploitation and management of timber resources and involved in research and development, processing, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales of a wide range of timber products.

