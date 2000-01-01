Superconductor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SCON)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SCON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SCON
- Market Cap$2.840m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SCON
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS8679316021
Company Profile
Superconductor Technologies Inc develops and produces high-temperature superconductor materials. The company operates through the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance products used in cellular base stations segment.