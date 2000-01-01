Superconductor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SCON)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCON

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCON

  • Market Cap$2.840m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SCON
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8679316021

Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc develops and produces high-temperature superconductor materials. The company operates through the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

Latest SCON news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .