Company Profile

Superior Industries International Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger automobiles and light-duty vehicles. The company supplies its aluminum wheels to original equipment manufacturers. The list of clients includes the majority of multinational automotive vehicle manufacturers. Geographically, Superior Industries International is spread across the United States, Mexico, Germany and Poland.Superior Industries International Inc manufactures aluminum wheels. The company manufactures and supplies aluminum wheels to its multinational automotive clients primarily used in passenger automobiles and light-duty vehicles.