Superior Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:SUP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SUP
Company Info - SUP
- Market CapAUD12.980m
- SymbolASX:SUP
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000002636
Company Profile
Superior Lake Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and base metal assets in Western Australia. It operates three projects the Pick Lake/Winston Lake zinc project, the Lenora Project and the Mt Morley Project.