Company Info - SUPDA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SUPDA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000002636

Company Profile

Superior Lake Resources Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on a base metal such as copper, nickel, lead, zinc, iron, manganese, gold, and uranium. It holds interests in the Pick Lake Zinc project, located in northwest Ontario; and the Winston Lake Project, located in northwest Ontario. It also holds interests in the Leonora Project located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Archaean-aged Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia; and the Mt Morley Project, located in Western Australia.Superior Lake Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and base metal assets in Western Australia. It operates three projects the Pick Lake/Winston Lake zinc project, the Lenora Project and the Mt Morley Project.

