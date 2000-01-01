Superior Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:SUPDA)
Superior Lake Resources Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on a base metal such as copper, nickel, lead, zinc, iron, manganese, gold, and uranium. It holds interests in the Pick Lake Zinc project, located in northwest Ontario; and the Winston Lake Project, located in northwest Ontario. It also holds interests in the Leonora Project located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Archaean-aged Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia; and the Mt Morley Project, located in Western Australia.Superior Lake Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and base metal assets in Western Australia. It operates three projects the Pick Lake/Winston Lake zinc project, the Lenora Project and the Mt Morley Project.