Superior Resources Ltd (ASX:SPQ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPQ

  • Market CapAUD3.670m
  • SymbolASX:SPQ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SPQ9

Company Profile

Superior Resources Ltd is engaged in exploring for copper, lead-zinc-silver and gold deposits in northern Queensland, Australia. Its projects include Tick Hill gold profect, Nicholson project, Victor project and Greenvale Project.

Latest SPQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .