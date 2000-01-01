Superior Resources Ltd (ASX:SPQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPQ
- Market CapAUD3.670m
- SymbolASX:SPQ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SPQ9
Company Profile
Superior Resources Ltd is engaged in exploring for copper, lead-zinc-silver and gold deposits in northern Queensland, Australia. Its projects include Tick Hill gold profect, Nicholson project, Victor project and Greenvale Project.