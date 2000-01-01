Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

North American company
Market Info - SUPN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SUPN

  • Market Cap$1.192bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SUPN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8684591089

Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Latest SUPN news

