SuperRobotics Ltd (SEHK:8176)
- Market CapHKD1.468bn
- SymbolSEHK:8176
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINBMG8587J1053
SuperRobotics Ltd is engaged in the sale of beauty products and provision of therapy services. It also provides engineering products and related services.