SuperRobotics Ltd (SEHK:8176)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8176

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8176

  • Market CapHKD1.468bn
  • SymbolSEHK:8176
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8587J1053

Company Profile

SuperRobotics Ltd is engaged in the sale of beauty products and provision of therapy services. It also provides engineering products and related services.

Latest 8176 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .