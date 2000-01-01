Company Profile

Supreme PLC is a supplier, manufacturer and distributor of wholesale batteries, lighting, vaping, and light fittings. The company supplies products across five key categories: batteries, lighting, vaping, sports nutrition & wellness, and branded household consumer goods. It generates most of its revenue from the sale of Batteries in the United Kingdom.Supreme PLC provides the widest range of battery, lighting and vaping products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include LED bulbs, Batteries, and e-cigarette.