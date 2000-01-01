Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SXP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SXP
- Market CapCAD66.110m
- SymbolTSE:SXP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINCA86863R1055
Company Profile
Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturing and sale of standard and custom envelopes, labels and related products. Its products portfolio includes Stock envelopes, RFID card protector, File folders, Bubble mailers and Degradable window film.