Company Profile

Surface Transforms PLC is a UK-based company that develops, manufactures and markets carbon ceramic products for the brakes market. It also engages in developing new products and applications for carbon fiber reinforced ceramic friction and non-friction materials. It has operations spread across the United Kingdom, United States of America and Rest of Europe.