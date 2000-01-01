Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings Inc is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. It has commercial and design centers in San Diego, California, and Wurmlingen, Germany.RTI Surgical Inc is a surgical implant company. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissue, including bone, cartilage, tendon, ligament, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, dermal tissue and bovine and porcine animal tissue.