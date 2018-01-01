Surge Battery Metals Inc (TSX:NILI) Share Price

NILI
Surge Battery Metals Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Surge Battery Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.Surge Exploration Inc formerly, Copper Creek Gold Corp is an exploration stage company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.
Symbol
TSX:NILI
ISIN
CA86882X1096
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest NILI News