Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group PLC is principally involved in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets (PE). The group sells branded products through independent healthcare distributors across the world and own label products through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationships. The Company operates through three segments: SI Brand, OEM, and PE. The SI Brand segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of SI branded minimally invasive devices. The OEM segment includes the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of minimally invasive devices for third-party medical device companies through either own label or co-branding.