Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX)
- Market Cap$450.510m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SRDX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS8688731004
Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using our technology to provide solutions to a difficult medical device and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit and Vitro diagnostics unit. Surmodics derives most of its revenue from the Medical device segment.