Company Profile

Surteco Group SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the surface technology sector. The company primarily acts as developer, designer, producer and marketer of surface materials based on paper and plastics. On the basis of paper and plastic segment it offers products such as edge bandings, foils, impregnates, release paper, decorative printing papers, technical extrusions, skirting under the Surteco Decor, Canplast and Dakor brands. The group operates its business activity through various regions which include Germany, America, Australia, Asia and the rest of Europe of which Europe region accounts for the major share of the revenue.Surteco SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the surface technology sector. The company primarily acts as developer, designer, producer and marketer of surface materials based on paper and plastics.