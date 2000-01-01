SUSE SA (XETRA:SUSE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SUSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SUSE
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXETRA:SUSE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINLU2333210958
Company Profile
SUSE SA is a software company that offers solutions to Automotive Telecom, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Technology & Software industries. The services of the company include Consulting services, Blended Services, and Training & Certification.