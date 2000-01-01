Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:SOAC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOAC
- Market Cap$372.380m
- SymbolNYSE:SOAC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG8598Y1098
Company Profile
Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.