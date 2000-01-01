SUTL Enterprise Ltd (SGX:BHU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BHU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BHU
- Market CapSGD42.800m
- SymbolSGX:BHU
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINSG1BJ4000001
Company Profile
SUTL Enterprise Ltd develops infrastructure for integrated marinas and also provides consultancy services for marina projects. It operates its own marinas under its proprietary ONE°15 brand, as well as those of third parties under management contracts.