Sutton Harbour Group PLC owns and operates the harbour and its ancillary facilities. The other principal activities of the group are marine operations, waterfront real estate regeneration, investment and development and also provision of public car parking. Its operating segment includes Marine; Real Estate; Car Parking and Regeneration. The company generates maximum revenue from the Marine segment.