Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SUV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SUV

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SUV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000UTR5

Company Profile

Ultracharge Ltd is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of intellectual property relating to lithium-ion battery technology. The company consists of one segment which operates predominately in Israel being battery technology research and development.Ultracharge Ltd is engaged in the research, development and commercialisation of intellectual property relating to lithium-ion battery technology.

Latest SUV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .