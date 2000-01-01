Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells pulp and a variety of paper products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates the majority of revenue. The firm's product portfolio includes printing and writing paper, paperboard, diapers, and sanitary napkins. The company owns forest land and plants in Brazil, where it harvests timber and turns the timber into pulp and paper in its plants. More revenue comes from Brazil than any other geographic area.Suzano Papel E Celulose SA manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp and printing and writing paper in Latin America. It also engages in the formation and exploration of eucalyptus forests for own use and sale to third parties.