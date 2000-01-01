Company Profile

SVB Financial Group founded in 1982 and based in Santa Clara, California, provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity, and venture capital firms. The bank has three main commercial sectors: software and Internet; hardware and private equity; and venture capital. In addition to providing loans to venture-capital-backed startups, the company invests in private equity and venture capital funds of funds. The bank operates throughout the United States and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, Israel, China, and India.SVB Financial Group provides a diverse set of banking and financial products and services including asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and other investment services.