Svenska Cellulosa AB B (OMX:SCA B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SCA B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SCA B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:SCA B
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINSE0000112724
Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa AB is a Europe's private forest owner with more than two million hectares of forest land. Based on the resource, the company has developed an industry, designed to create the highest possible value for the forest. It operates through Forest, Wood, Pulp, paper and other segments. Its products include solid-wood products, pulp, kraft liner and publication papers. Geographically, the activities are carried out through Sweden.Svenska Cellulosa AB is a Europe-based private forest owner with over two million hectares of forest land. It has developed an industry designed to create the possible value from the forest offering solid-wood products, pulp, and kraft liner.