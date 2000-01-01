Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa AB is a Europe's private forest owner with more than two million hectares of forest land. Based on the resource, the company has developed an industry, designed to create the highest possible value for the forest. It operates through Forest, Wood, Pulp, paper and other segments. Its products include solid-wood products, pulp, kraft liner and publication papers. Geographically, the activities are carried out through Sweden.