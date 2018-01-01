Interactive Investor
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Class A (OMX:SHB A) Share Price

Company Profile

Handelsbanken is one of the largest Swedish banks with significant exposure to the Swedish mortgage market, about 44% of total loans are tied to the Swedish real estate market. Outside of Sweden, the bank operates primarily in the U.K., Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. Handelsbanken generates about three quarters of its income through its interest spread based business including mortgages, household loans, as well as corporate loans to large and small enterprises. The bank increasingly offers asset management, mutual fund and private banking services to its clients.Svenska Handelsbanken AB is a full-service bank, which offers banking and insurance products. It provides personal and corporate banking, financing, mortgage loans, investment banking, cash management, asset management and among others.

OMX:SHB A

SE0007100599

SEK

